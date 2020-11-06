MNM is third largest partyin the State: Kamal Haasan

A good person like Rajinikanth should enter politics, he says

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan is all set to begin his first round of campaigning for the Assembly election on November 26 and 27 in Tiruchi and Madurai, and then again on December 12 and 13 in Salem and Coimbatore.

Speaking to presspersons in Chennai, Mr. Haasan said, “According to the numbers crunched internally, MNM is the third largest party in Tamil Nadu”.

On the possibility of forming an alliance with existing parties, he said, “Why is everyone in a hurry to make sure I form an alliance? We will form an alliance with ‘good people’. When that happens, we will be the main alliance. This is not the time to talk about an alliance”. Though Mr. Haasan remained evasive about the possibility of an alliance with the BJP, he said, “I will form an alliance with honest people.” He added that he wanted the “good people” in every party to join MNM.

Mr. Haasan also said he hoped a “good person” like actor Rajinikanth would enter politics, but insisted that his health was also important. “This is a decision that he has to make,” he said.

He commented on recent political developments pertaining to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s campaign against the Manusmriti and the BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’, which is proposed to start across the State between November 6 and December 6.

“The Manusmriti is not a book that is in circulation today and criticism against it is unnecessary. If there is an attack on the Constitution of India, then the protests are justified,” he said.

When asked about the BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’, Mr. Haasan used a turn of phrase playing on the word ‘vel’. “I am more concerned about generating jobs [Velai]. Anybody can do this ‘Vel Yatra’. If they stop the ‘Vel Yatra’ citing law and order issues, I would welcome it”.

Responding to a question on whether the BJP is taking out such ‘yatras’ to create religious disharmony in Tamil Nadu, he said, “Are you saying they are doing it [creating religious disharmony] only in Tamil Nadu?”

He added that his first act as Chief Minister would be to pass a strong Lokpal Bill.