Chennai

MNC donates life-support equipment

CHENNAI 09 June 2020
Updated: 09 June 2020 00:16 IST

Staff ReporterCHENNAI

Saipem India, a multinational company in Chennai, donated life-support equipment, including 26 ventilators and 20 monitors worth ₹2.5 crore to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 6 to help combat COVID-19.

Saipem’s managing director Santo Scaffidi and senior general manager M.B. Madhusudanan presented the equipment to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. RGGH’s dean R. Jayanthi was present.

