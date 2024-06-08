MMM performs less common, minimally invasive procedures

Cardiologists at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) have received acclaim in U.S.-based journals for successfully performing two less common, minimally invasive procedures for heart treatment.

The procedures — stuck valve dilation and transcatheter closure of superior sinus venosus defects — are performed for the treatment of structural valvular complications and complex holes in the heart, respectively.

Stuck valve dilation is required when patients with mechanical valves, which are regularly used for the treatment of valvular heart disease, experience blood clots. Traditionally, it is treated through revision surgery or by a process called “thrombolytic therapy”, which poses a risk of bleeding and failure rate of 10%.

Ajit Mullasari, Director, Adult Cardiology, MMM, along with his team, devised an innovative technique for the release of stuck leaflets of the mechanical heart valve through a transcatheter method. These valve leaflets usually get stuck when the blood-thinning medication is not taken regularly. The technique was published in the American Journal of Cardiology – Circulation Cardiovascular Interventions.

The second procedure - transcatheter closure of superior sinus venosus defects - treats defects in the sinus venosus, which is responsible for initiating and controlling the heartbeat. Instead of the conventional open-heart surgeries, a team led by Sivakumar, Head of Pediatric Cardiology, MMM, devised a plan to use long balloons for the covered stents to help the outer wall of the covered stent separate the oxygenated blood outside it and deoxygenated blood inside it.

“The June 2024 issue of the Journal of American College of Cardiology published MMM’s experience with its first 100 patients, the evolution of the procedure, and the techniques adopted to make the intervention applicable across the world,” said Dr. Sivakumar.

