MMM lines up events to promote heart health to mark World Heart Day

Published - September 21, 2024 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In line with World Heart Day, Madras Medical Mission (MMM) is organising a series of events aimed at promoting heart health.

The theme for this year’s World Heart Day is “Use Heart for Action”. It underscores the critical importance of middle-aged individuals in maintaining optimal heart health. At a public awareness meeting organised by MMM on Saturday, G. S. Sameeran, managing director, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, highlighted the significance of making heart-healthy choices accessible.

An inter-school quiz competition focused on heart health, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training session for school students, a presentation on healthy diet in adolescence are among the programmes that are lined up. Jacob Jamesraj, director, cardiac surgery (division of off-pump surgery), MMM, said that students play a crucial role in advocating good health within their families.

Christopher Roy, director, Joseph Abraham, vice president and Arun Kurian Joseph, honorary secretary of MMM were present. MMM will also organise medical camps to mark World Heart Day, according to a press release.

