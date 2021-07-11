MMM gets mobile unit for cardiac screening

CHENNAI

The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) hospital here on Saturday inaugurated a mobile unit to screen people for cardiac-related issues, particularly in rural areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A release by the hospital said the mobile unit will travel across rural areas in the two States to proactively diagnose cardiac-related ailments among the public and advise them on medical care.

The unit, donated to the hospital by Johnson Lifts, is equipped to perform ECG, ECHO, treadmill test, blood sugar and blood pressure tests.

M.M. Philip, honorary secretary, MMM, said the camps conducted through the mobile unit would facilitate detection of various heart ailments at an early stage.

John K. John, managing director, Johnson Lifts, said the customised air-conditioned mobile unit was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for diagnosis of cardiac ailments.