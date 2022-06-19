M.M.E.S Women’s Arts and Science College graduation day held

June 19, 2022 20:40 IST

The 11th graduation day of M.M.E.S Women’s Arts and Science College was held on its campus in Arcot near Ranipet on Saturday. According to a press release, S. Shameem, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), was the chief guest. She congratulated the degree-holders and encouraged students, especially women graduates, to excel in their field of choice. “Women are essential human resources for nation-building, and their education can help to eradicate many social evils,” she said. She said the college should identify and address the needs of women through research and education. A total of 771 students, including five university rank-holders, received their degrees. The rank-holders were honoured with silver medals and a cash prize of ₹10,000 each.

College principal Freda Gnanaselvam, staff, students and parents participated in the event, the press release said.

Advertisement

Advertisement