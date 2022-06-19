M.M.E.S Women’s Arts and Science College graduation day held
The 11th graduation day of M.M.E.S Women’s Arts and Science College was held on its campus in Arcot near Ranipet on Saturday. According to a press release, S. Shameem, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), was the chief guest. She congratulated the degree-holders and encouraged students, especially women graduates, to excel in their field of choice. “Women are essential human resources for nation-building, and their education can help to eradicate many social evils,” she said. She said the college should identify and address the needs of women through research and education. A total of 771 students, including five university rank-holders, received their degrees. The rank-holders were honoured with silver medals and a cash prize of ₹10,000 each.
College principal Freda Gnanaselvam, staff, students and parents participated in the event, the press release said.
