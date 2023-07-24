MMC’s VRDL gets NABL certification

July 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Institute of Microbiology, Madras Medical College (MMC), has obtained National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certification.

According to a press release, VRDL has been functioning since March 2020 with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It started doing COVID-19 RT-PCR testing during the peak wave of the pandemic. So far, 23,54,898 samples were tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR.

Chikungunya IgM, Dengue IgM, Epstein-Barr-virus IgM, Hepatitis A virus IgM, Hepatitis B virus, Rotavirus IgM, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) IgM and Dengue NS1 Antigen were tested by ELISA method, while Zika virus, influenza A virus (H1N1 and H3N2), influenza B virus, adenovirus, herpes simplex virus and dengue virus serotyping were tested by RT-PCR method.

MMC’s VRDL applied for NABL accreditation in November 2022 with the support of National Health Mission for Molecular Testing of SARS-CoV-2 RNA qualitative and IgM Capture ELISA for chikungunya, dengue and JE. An assessment was done in April 2023 and certificate of accreditation issued in July.

There were 123 government and private approved RT-PCR laboratories. Of these, 48 government RT-PCR laboratories were approved by ICMR. MMC’s VRDL is the first laboratory to get NABL accreditation among government medical college hospitals for molecular testing of SARS-CoV-2 RNA qualitative and IgM Capture ELISA for chikungunya, dengue and JE, the release said.

E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC, said earlier, MMC’s pathology laboratory had obtained NABL certification. “Now, with VRDL also getting the certification, we are ensuring safety of faculty, patients and quality of investigations. This puts standards in place and streamline timings. By improving the quality of tests, we can boost the confidence of patients,” he said.

T. Sabeetha, laboratory director and professor of Microbiology, Institute of Microbiology, MMC, said already, government institutions did plenty of investigations. “Now, each and every investigation will have internal quality control and will be done methodologically. We will have internal quality control and external quality assurance for infrastructure. There will be periodical training for staff and internal audits. Competency of staff, quality of investigations and calibration are vital,” she said.