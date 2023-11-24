MMC’s Institute of Cardiology to lead multicentric study on pregnancy and cardiac diseases

November 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aiming at developing a customised care protocol for managing pregnant women with heart diseases to improve maternal and foetal outcomes, the Institute of Cardiology, Madras Medical College (MMC) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) will soon lead a nation-wide multicentric study - National Pregnancy and Cardiac diseases (NPAC) of India Study.

The study — Development, implementation and evaluation of protocolised cardio-obstetric care in improving maternal cardiac, obstetric and foetal outcomes of pregnant women with heart diseases in India aka NPAC India Study — would be held in 49 participating sites. It has obtained technical approval for funding by the Indian Council of Medical Research, according to G. Justin Paul, director and head, Institute of Cardiology, MMC and RGGGH who will be the study’s national principal investigator.

“When a nation’s healthcare progresses, the direct causes of maternal mortality such as infections and bleeding will be taken care of and the indirect causes such as heart diseases will start to increase. With maternal mortality continuously reducing in the State, cardiac contribution to maternal deaths has almost doubled in the last one decade and is likely to increase,” Dr. Paul said.

To reduce maternal mortality, it was important to focus on improving care of pregnant women with heart diseases, he said, adding: “For this, we need to know what is happening in the country based on which we can come up with risk scoring. Those at high risk will be given better care. We will have a protocol for managing pregnant women with heart diseases.”

The study’s main objective is to develop a customised care protocol for heart disease in pregnancy and evaluate the effectiveness of its implementation compared to usual care, in improving pregnancy outcomes. It will also assess the use of risk assessment tools in predicting outcomes among pregnant women with heart diseases and develop and validate a national risk stratification tool for targeted management of pregnant women with heart diseases in India.

All consecutive pregnant women with known or newly-detected heart diseases such a structural heart disease (congenital or acquired), arrhythmic heart disease, ischemic heart disease, aortic diseases and pulmonary vascular diseases seeking antenatal care in the participating sites will be eligible for inclusion in the study that would be conducted in two phases for a duration of four years. The institute would be the national coordinating centre, and along with the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore will also be the local study sites.

In fact, an earlier study of the institute was aimed at laying the ground for Indian guidelines to manage pregnant women with heart diseases. In the study involving more than 1,000 pregnant women — Pregnancy Outcomes in Women with Heart Disease : the Madras Medical College Pregnancy and Cardiac Registry from India — doctors found that three of five women came to know of their heart disease for the first time during pregnancy. They had also observed high maternal mortality and morbidity in pregnant women with heart diseases.

