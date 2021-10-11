MMC students thank CM for fiat to Metro

CHENNAI

11 October 2021 00:53 IST

Madras Medical College Students Council has thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for issuing orders to the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. to find an alternative passage for students to access their college on the erstwhile Central Jail premises.

For over two years, the students had been appealing to the State government to provide an alternative as they had access to their college only through Pallavan Salai. Students had to take a circuitous route to reach the college. The students had petitioned the Chief Minister at a function on September 26 in the college. The students said Mr. Stalin inspected the CMRL site.

