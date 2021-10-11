Chennai

MMC students thank CM for fiat to Metro

Madras Medical College Students Council has thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for issuing orders to the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. to find an alternative passage for students to access their college on the erstwhile Central Jail premises.

For over two years, the students had been appealing to the State government to provide an alternative as they had access to their college only through Pallavan Salai. Students had to take a circuitous route to reach the college. The students had petitioned the Chief Minister at a function on September 26 in the college. The students said Mr. Stalin inspected the CMRL site.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 12:54:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mmc-students-thank-cm-for-fiat-to-metro/article36935238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY