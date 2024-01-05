MMC railway station to have three new huge digital display boards

January 05, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Moore market complex (MMC) railway station is one of the busiest railway station for suburban train services operated towards west of Avadi and Tiruvallur and north section. With suburban trains operated in a frequency of 15 to 20 minutes the commuters depend on the digital display boards for boarding from the numerous platforms. Passengers are facing severe hardship due to the removal of the digital display board in the last week of December last year.

M. Rajesh, a resident of Thiruninravur, said “though regular announcements are made, the absence of the digital display board caused hardship. We request the Southern Railway to reinstall the digital display at the earliest.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the massive digital display board at MMC Suburban Station near Central station was removed as it had reached the expiry period for maintenance. In place of one digital board there are plans to install three new latest digital display boards, two in the main concourse area and the one in the main entrance itself. In addition to this, 50 small light emitting diode (LED) display televisions are going to be installed in all the platforms of suburban railway stations for the benefit of the commuters to have regular updates of the trains.

