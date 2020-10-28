MMC PG student found dead in hotel

A 24-year-old post graduate student of the Madras Medical College was found dead in his room in a hotel in T. Nagar where he was under quarantine after COVID-19 duty.

The name of the victim was given as Lokesh Kumar, 24, a native of Mettur in Salem district. He was assigned COVID-19 duty at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

After completing COVID-19 duty, he was under quarantine in the hotel from October 24. He did not come out from his room nor respond to calls from his relatives.

At 11 p.m. on Monday, the hotel staff opened his room using a spare key and found him dead.

The police suspect that he could have consumed poison and the reason for his decision was not known. His body was taken to RGGGH for post-mortem. The Pondy Bazaar police have registered a case for suspicious death.

Hospital authorities said they were waiting for the autopsy report.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.