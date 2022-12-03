MMC forms anti-ragging committee and begins mentorship initiative

December 03, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Chennai

The college has also set up a toll-free number for students to reach out for any assistance including stress

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handing over a white coat to a first year MBBS student at Madras Medical College on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madras Medical College (MMC) has put in place a number of student-friendly measures on campus.

With the arrival of first year students, the college has formed an anti-ragging committee, set up a toll-free number to enable students to reach out for any assistance including stress and has also introduced a mentorship programme.

On Friday, as the white coat ceremony was held for the first year MBBS students at MMC, the college authorities outlined the measures put in place to ensure the campus is student-friendly. The college that has an intake of 250 has 247 first year students right now. The classes commenced 15 days ago. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian participated in the event that was titled ‘Milir’.

“We have 16 students admitted under the 7.5% reservation for students of government schools. Of them, nine students are from Tamil medium. Of the 35 seats under All India Quota (AIQ), 32 have been filled so far. Out of this, 24 AIQ seats were taken by Tamil Nadu students. So, we have nine other State students,” E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said.

To ensure that the campus is free of ragging, the college has formed a committee. “In addition to hostel wardens, we have two assistant professors who will stay at the hostel campus from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day to monitor and ensure that there are no incidents of ragging,” he said.

The college has rolled out a toll free number for the students. “Students facing any form of stress, whether with the medium of instruction, subjects or need any psychological assistance, can contact the number for help,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

In addition, a mentor-mentee programme has been put in place. Assistant professors of the departments of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry - primarily first year subjects - will function as mentors. Each of them has five to 10 students and will provide help. “Through this, we want to identify if there are any issues for students early on,” he said.

At the event, a 20-minute video on the beginnings of MMC was presented. The first year students also staged cultural performances on the occasion.

