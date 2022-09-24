MMA to host All India Management Students’ Convention

Madras Management Association will organise the 21st MMA All India Management Students’ Convention on September 27 at the IIT-M Research Park Auditorium in the city. The theme of this year’s convention is “AI Shaping Today and the Future”. Group Captain (retd). R. Vijayakumar, MMA executive director, said: “The convention will provide insights on being future ready to face the challenges posed by the changing academic and professional environment.”

The Convention will address topics such as AI as a knowledge discipline, AI as a career and AI transforming lives beyond work. The speakers at the convention include V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras. About 1,000 management students and academicians are expected to participate in the convention. The event is powered by The Hindu BusinessLine.