MLAs chip in to improve the bus stops in Tambaram Corporation

It is unique that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operates buses in Chennai and its suburbs, but the bus shelters are maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The Chennai Corporation owns the bus stops in the city limits, and those in the neighbouring districts are managed by the respective local bodies. This results in poor maintenance of the bus stops, for the priorities of the local bodies remain roads, piped drinking water, garbage clearance, and improvements to the other amenities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several bus stops in the city and on the outskirts are without shelters. As a result, hundreds of commuters wait in the open, in the summer or during rain. As for the more than 30 bus termini in and around the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has come forward to redevelop the termini in the city because of the poor finances of the State Transport Corporations, including the MTC.

However, the bus stops are getting a face-lift in the Tambaram Corporation. They are located at Pallavaram, Chromepet, Sanatorium, Chitlapakkam, Pammal, Anakaputhur, and West and East Tambaram. Formed three years ago, the Tambaram Corporation has initiated plans for developing bus stops at 84 places, with three bus stops on GST Road planned for modernisation with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by this year-end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Failed to take off

A senior official says that initially, there was a plan to allot the bus stops to private players who would install concrete shelters and create public conveniences. However, the project failed to take off as private players were uninterested. Then, a textile showroom developed the bus stop at the Tambaram railway station into an air-conditioned bus stop, at the recommendation of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, at a cost of ₹20 lakh. The make-over received good response from the commuters.

Based on this model, three bus stops would be developed with CSR funds at Perungalathur and Irumbuliyur, which have become the transport hub for passengers travelling in long-distance buses and those returning to the city to board the MTC buses. The three bus stops would have concrete shelters, public conveniences, and other amenities. The private firms taking over the bus stops at prominent places along GST Road and Velachery Main Road could earn by letting out the space for advertisements, the official says.

Looking for sponsorship

While the Tambaram Corporation is looking for companies to maintain the bus stops, Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja allotted ₹15 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Scheme. With this sum, a concrete bus shelter has been built at Sanatorium on GST Road. The dilapidated bus stop was demolished and a new one has been constructed, Mr. Raja says, because a large number of patients visit the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine and the Tambaram Corporation headquarters will be established near the hospital. There are plans to renovate more bus stops on GST Road and Mudichur Road or to build new ones, he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Pallavaram MLA E. Karunanidhi allotted funds for a new concrete bus shelter at Chromepet, on the GST Road, where huge crowds throng textile and gold showrooms. Mr. Karunanidhi says there are plans for constructing concrete bus stops on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, for the road has become busy and a large number of MTC buses are being operated on this road.

Social activists say the CSR model and contribution of funds by the councillors can help to improve the over 1,500 bus stops that the Chennai Corporation maintains at a high cost. “The Greater Chennai Corporation can follow the Pallavaram and Tambaram model, if it proves to be successful,” says a senior official of the Bus Route Roads Department of the Corporation.

The demands in the Chennai Corporation are greater than those in the suburbs: road repairs, patchwork, pre- and post-monsoon work. All of this requires a lot of money. The bus shelters are repaired as and when needed; however, substantial refurbishments will require financial support from external sources, says the official. The Chennai Corporation has earmarked five locations for establishing canopy-based bus shelters, like those near the Napier Bridge and the Kalaignar Centenary Park, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran says. Estimates have been prepared for improving the shelters at Tondairpet in Royapuram Zone, Madhavaram and Lakshmipuram in Manali Zone, Ekattuthangal, Guindy and the Vijay Nagar bus stand at Velachery in Adyar Zone, and Saidapet in Saidapet Zone, he points out. “The design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) is a time-consuming model. Instead, in these five areas, the improvements are planned by the Corporation,” he says.

3D bus shelters planned

Further, the Corporation plans to build 81 modern 3D bus shelters across the city. The first phase includes 33 shelters in Zones IX-XV at an estimated cost of ₹4.52 crore, while the second phase will add 48 shelters in Zones I-VIII at a cost of ₹6.51 crore. The total cost is approximately ₹11.03 crore, according to the Bus Route Roads Department.

It will also launch public-private partnership projects to renovate, operate, maintain, and transfer 402 modern bus shelters in Zones I-VIII at an estimated cost of ₹16.86 crore, and 363 shelters in Zones IX- XV at a cost of ₹15.33 crore. The private company will be responsible for the operation, maintenance, and upkeep of the shelters. Revenue would be generated from advertisements on the shelters, according to the tender terms. This project is expected to take more than eight years, with six months set aside for renovation and eight years for operation and maintenance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.