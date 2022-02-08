R.K. Roja, MLA from Nagari in Andhra Pradesh, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. She urged the Chief Minister to provide Tamil books for Tamil students in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and senior officials were present.
MLA Roja seeks supply of Tamil textbooks
