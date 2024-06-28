M.K. Stalin writes to Prime Minister to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from medical college admissions based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and advocating for the abolition of the exam at the national level. He highlighted the stress caused by the exam and pointed to recent irregularities as further justification for its removal.

“I write this letter to once again reiterate our consistent demand to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET for admissions to medical colleges and also to do away with this system at the national level. It has been our considered view that the selection process for professional courses should only be through the Class XII marks rather than through a separate entrance exam, which is an unwanted additional stress on students,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the irregularities which have occurred during the recent NEET have validated our opposition to it. Many other States have also started voicing their views on the need to do away with this selection process. Considering the above, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a unanimous resolution on June 28, 2024, urging the Union Government to provide its assent to the Bill for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET and also to amend the National Medical Commission Act to give up this selection process at the national level,” he added. He mentioned that the Bill was pending Presidential assent.

