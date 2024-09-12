GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MIT receives bomb threat 

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anna University’s Madras Institute of Technology campus, Chrompet received a bomb threat mail on Thursday.

Following the receipt of the mail, personnel from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) searched the campus and declared it to be a hoax threat. Police sources said the threat was sent to the email address of the university and subsequently, the staff alerted the police.

Police personnel, accompanied by the BDDS personnel, after carrying out a thorough search, found no explosive substance on the campus as claimed by the mailer, sources said. Police have registered a case and are further investigating.

