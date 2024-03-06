ADVERTISEMENT

MIT College in Chromepet receives bomb threat

March 06, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy police personnel have been posted in the Madras Institute of Technology College campus in Chromepet after a bomb threat was received by the college administration. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Heavy police personnel have been posted in the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) College campus in Chromepet after a bomb threat was received by the college administration. The Chitlapakkam police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram police commissionerate said a bomb threat was sent by unidentified persons to the official email id of the college on Wednesday night. Based on the email about the bomb threat, the college administration filed a complaint in Chitlapakkam police. A large posse of police personnel along with a bomb detection squad are conducting a search on the college premises. 

