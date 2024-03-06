GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MIT College in Chromepet receives bomb threat

March 06, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy police personnel have been posted in the Madras Institute of Technology College campus in Chromepet after a bomb threat was received by the college administration.

Heavy police personnel have been posted in the Madras Institute of Technology College campus in Chromepet after a bomb threat was received by the college administration. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Heavy police personnel have been posted in the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) College campus in Chromepet after a bomb threat was received by the college administration. The Chitlapakkam police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram police commissionerate said a bomb threat was sent by unidentified persons to the official email id of the college on Wednesday night. Based on the email about the bomb threat, the college administration filed a complaint in Chitlapakkam police. A large posse of police personnel along with a bomb detection squad are conducting a search on the college premises. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.