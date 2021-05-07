Missing boy found dead near Uthandi

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 23:55 IST

He was attached to his mother who was at COVID care centre

An 11-year-old boy, who went missing, was found dead in a canal near Uthandi in the Kanathur police station limits. The police said the victim, Sanjay, a government school student, was left with his aunt after his mother was admitted to a COVID-19 care centre. He went missing from his aunt’s house.

Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

