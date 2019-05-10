‘Mission is to make healthcare affordable’

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said that the mission ahead is to make healthcare comprehensive, universal, affordable and qualitatively professional.

He was speaking at the World Red Cross Day celebrations organised by the Indian Red Cross Society - Tamil Nadu branch here. The Governor, who is also the president of the branch, inaugurated a multi-specialty camp for the poor and distributed sewing machines and iron boxes to the needy.

Noble effort

“Care, concern and consideration for the sick and needy persons is the need of the hour. Let us all resolve on this special day to work together in this noble effort,” he said. The mission of the Red Cross is to inspire, encourage and initiate at all times; all forms of humanitarian activities that are aimed at minimising human suffering thus helping to create a congenial atmosphere for the prevalence of peace.

He said that the IRCS was established in 1920 and today it has 35 branches in States and Union Territories with more than 700 District and sub-branches. He said that organisations such as the Red Cross are meant to uplift humanity by the display of virtues that are beyond the capability of ordinary mortals.

Harish L. Metha, Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu, spoke.