Missing the target

The Chennai Corporation plans to reduce the indiscriminate dumping of waste in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur, by 100%, by the end of 2020.
Even after a year of launching decentralised facilities and including private participation in the recycling of waste, civic officials say they are processing about 500 tonnes at these facilities.
The Corporation used to dump around 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste a day in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. Despite its initiatives, the quantity of waste in the two yards is yet to go below 4,000 tonnes a day, officials add.
The proposal to stop dumping of waste in the Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumpyards by December 2020 is unlikely to be successful, say ward-level officials.
