Missing squirrel monkeys rescued

The Arignar Anna Zoological park said on Sunday that two squirrel monkeys that went missing on February 8 were rescued by the police. The animals are back at the zoo. The squirrel monkeys were stolen from their enclosures by a pet trader in collusion with a temporary zoo worker.

The squirrel monkeys had been given to the zoo by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in July 2020 and were housed at the park ever since. However, on February 8, the Forest Range Officer II at the zoo reported that the night patrolling party noticed early in the morning that the chain link fencing of the squirrel monkey enclosure had been cut open. The two simians housed at the enclosure were missing.

A complaint was lodged at the Otteri police station by the Forest Range Officer. A team headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police there visited the zoo on February 9 and initiated an investigation. The Director of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park too initiated an internal investigation and checked CCTV footage for leads.

According to a press release, the CCTV footage showed a miscreant entering the zoo through after purchasing a ticket. His movements were suspicious. It was found that a temporary zoo worker had colluded with him and the visitor cut open the chain link fence and took the squirrel monkeys away. The police then tracked the suspects and recovered the squirrel monkeys.

The zoo authorities said that the security and night patrolling at the zoo had been reviewed and strengthened.