Missing man found murdered

A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was missing since February 15, is suspected to have been murdered by his friends.

The police identified the victim as R. Devakumar, of Thoraipakkam. His wife Panchali lodged a missing complaint.

The victim had last gone out with his friend Ajith. Police questioned another friend Govardhan, who reportedly confessed that he, Ajith and a few others murdered Devakumar and dumped his body near a waterbody in Karapakkam.

Investigation revealed that the gang, including a juvenile, committed the crime suspecting that Devakumar had stolen a phone and cash kept in Govardhan’s mechanic shed.

Govardhan, 20, and Thavam, 19, were remanded in judicial custody while the 17-year-old suspect was sent to a government observation home. They are on the lookout for Ajith.