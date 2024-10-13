Missing links of drains a concern for residents in many areas of city

The construction of storm water drains to let floodwaters flow from one of the rail track to the other side has not been completed yet in several parts of Chennai, despite a delay of several years. Residents and activists say such missing links of the storm water drains have increased the risk of floods this northeast monsoon, which the India Meteorological Department says is likely to arrive very soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Chennai residents say the Greater Chennai Corporation has not completed the construction of a push-through culvert near the Ganesapuram subway to let floodwaters flow from Peramabur into the Otteri Nullah in the other part of the rail track. Southern Railway is expected to permit the construction of the culvert in one month. The Chennai Corporation has prefabricated the parts of the culvert. Once Southern Railway gives approval for line block during the night, the Corporation will start the work. The culvert will mitigate flooding in several parts of north Chennai.

“The existing drain is two metres wide, which is inadequate to drain storm water from areas such as Perambur. The push-through culvert is 3x3 metres in dimension. It will carry large quantities of water during the rains,” says an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspension of train services

The suspension of long-distance trains for the construction of the culvert is not feasible during the day. During the night, these trains are expected to be suspended for a few hours to facilitate the construction in a few days. Corporation officials have pointed to the absence of a large culvert to drain water from Kodambakkam towards T. Nagar, through the rail track.

AIADMK councillor J. John of the Ambattur Zone says Korattur residents’ demand for a better drain from the Ambattur lake to the Korattur lake, with Southern Railway’s support, has not been accepted by the State government. This increases the flood risk in the area. “Instead of executing the work on a piece of railway land, the State government is proposing alternatives to drain water into the Cooum, which will only cause a loss to the exchequer. Unless the State government pays the money demanded by Southern Railway and facilitates the flow of water from six lakes to the Korattur lake, flooding will recur in the area. Last year, Korattur was flooded for several days and residents were marooned. The Corporation pumped out the water. This year, pumps have been kept ready,” Mr. John says.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Sridharan Street at Ayyavo Colony in Aminjikarai, says the street did not have a storm water drain. Residents had requested the Corporation to construct a drain through a letter dated March 10, 2024. “There is no storm water drain in our street. Furthermore, the level of nearby streets is higher than that of our street. Hence, every monsoon, rainwater flows into our street and stagnates for days, making it inaccessible for pedestrians as well as for motorists. Water stagnation also causes public health issues, including vector-borne diseases. There are several residents with co-morbidities. We request the government to construct a storm water drain,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Velachery lake is full’

AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association secretary Geetha Ganesh says, “The Velachery lake is still full. The Water Resources Department has to empty it as early as possible to prevent flooding of our area.” Kumararaja, a Velachery resident, says the maintenance of the 4-km-long drain by the Department of Highways on Taramani Link Road is not proper. This drain lets water from the Velachery lake into the Buckingham Canal. “The widening of a canal meant to drain water from the Velachery lake into the Pallikaranai Marsh has not been completed. The canal is 24 feet wide. But the shutter is 15 feet wide. Hence, water flow is hampered,” he says.

In the Kovalam Basin, Vembuli Amman Koil Street in the Alandur Zone has a missing link of six metres because of a delay in the construction of the drain across the road. West Karikalan Street in the same zone has three metres of drain missing because of the delay in the construction of the drain across the road by diversion of traffic, the locals say.

Owing to a delay in shifting the electricity pole, the construction of a three-metre stretch of the drains in New Colony Main Road, Bhuvaneswari Street, and Thillaiganga Nagar 35th Street has been held up in the Alandur Zone. In the Perungudi Zone, work is under way on a missing link of six metres on New Gubera Nagar Seventh Street. At least 25 metres of the Jawahar Nagar Canal in the southern parts of Chennai has to be completed, officials acknowledge.

In the Kosasthalaiyar Basin in north Chennai, the Corporation is expecting permission from the Railways to construct a missing link of drain covering 40 metres on TPP Salai in the Manali Zone. In the Madhavaram Zone, once an electricity pole and a transformer are shifted, a missing link of 50 metres will be built shortly on 200-Feet Road from Valli Bavan to Chinna Roundtana, officials say. In Tiruvottiyur High Road in the Tiruvottiyur Zone, permission from the traffic police has been obtained for joining a missing link of 22 metres. The work will be completed shortly, says an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.