Missing links in network of drains connected at 197 locations: Mayor

97% of the work under Singara Chennai 2.0 project and contractors asked to wind up the work in one week, says Priya

The Greater Chennai Corporation has expedited work and completed the missing links in the network of storm-water drains at 197 locations in the last one week, according to data shared by Mayor Priya Rajan.

The Mayor told presspersons on Friday that work on completing the missing links in the network of drains was pending at 444 locations last week. After work was expedited last week in many locations, work at 247 locations was pending as on Friday.

According to data compiled by the Corporation, 97% of the work taken up under the Singara Chennai 2.0 has been completed. Work on 3.6 km of drains covered under Singara Chennai 2.0 packages was pending. “We have instructed contractors to complete the work in one week,” she said.

Around 67% of the work covered under the flood relief fund and 94% of the work covered under the World Bank funding had been completed. Work on developing an integrated storm-water drain network in the Kosasthalaiyar basin in northern parts such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram would be completed in 2024, she added.

The Corporation has asked the Water Resources department to expedite work on desilting major waterways. Work on the development of major storm-water drains along 12 stretches of highways in the city will be completed shortly, the officials said.