Missing children and elders traced on New Year’s eve  

January 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two temporary control rooms and four temporary police booths set up in addition to CCTV cameras and public address systems and drones fitted with cameras deployed to monitor the movement of crowd came in handy for the city police

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have traced 17 children and three elders who went missing in the crowd on Marina beach on Sunday. 

As people were expected to gather in large numbers on the New year on Sunday, under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mylapore and Triplicane, a special arrangement was made from Anna Square to Light House.

Two temporary control rooms and four temporary police booths were set up in addition to CCTV cameras and public address systems. All Terrain vehicles and patrol vehicles were also deployed to prevent any untoward incident on the beach. The vigil was tightened by deploying drones fitted with cameras to monitor the movement of crowd on the beach. 

As many as 17 children and three elders who went missing on the beach were traced and handed over to their families immediately, the police said.

