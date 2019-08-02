Missing child rescued within 30 minutes

A five-and-half-year old child who went missing from her home in Thirumullaivoyal was rescued and reunited with her parents by the police on Thursday.

According to the police, Kalaiselvi, the mother of the child, scolded her for not studying after school. Upset, the child opened the gate and walked out when her mother was busy in the kitchen. She walked away for over one kilometre from her house and lost the way. Meanwhile, a woman on a two-wheeler saw the child and enquired with her. The child in tears asked the woman to call her father.

Ms. Kalaiselvi was panic-striken on finding the girl missing and called the police control room. Police began their search, reached the spot near Peter’s College where the child was and rescued her.

The child was handed over to the parents at 6 p.m. in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, Eswaran.