Missing child, named Lockdown, rescued in Koyambedu bus terminus

Efforts under way to trace the kidnappers

A one-year-old boy named Lockdown, who went missing from a construction site in Ambattur on Sunday, was rescued from a government bus at the Koyambedu bus terminus on Tuesday.

The police said Lockdown is the fourth child of Kishore and Puthini, natives of Odisha who worked at the construction site of a multi-storey building in Gandhi Nagar, Ambattur. The child went missing when his parents were asleep. After searching several places, the couple lodged a complaint with the Ambattur police that their child had been kidnapped.

At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, as a bus bound for Salem was ready to depart, the crew heard a child crying.

They informed the CMBT police. The child was handed over to the Ambattur police, who reunited him with his parents. Efforts are on to trace the kidnappers and ascertain the motive behind the crime, police sources said.