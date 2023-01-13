Misery that sounds like pop

January 13, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

At the helm of 2023, Goethe-Institut Chennai’s first concert of the year will showcase the German band The New Misery who has a promising maxim. This quartet from Berlin believes in taking the sullen moments from life and turning them into music and art.

Formed in 2020, the boy band expresses dark thoughts through the unique genre of ‘pop metal’, which is a coming together of heavy guitars with ambient synthesisers. The band — comprising Julian Boehm-Tettelbach (vocals), Johann Brummer (guitar) Jonas Kreschnak (bass) and Maxim Boehm-Tettelbach (drums) — released their debut single ‘Trapped’ last year.

Twenty four-year-old Julian, the quartet’s vocalist, songwriter and producer, says, “Pop and metal are contrasting genres but I wanted to bridge the gap and combine them in a way which is still cohesive.” The artiste explains that he wanted to take the lightness and catchy tunes of pop and merge it with the heaviness of metal — a genre he grew up listening to — and create the groundwork for a new genre that illumines the gloomy thoughts that pervade the mind.

“My brother and I were influenced by popular bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Loote, The Chainsmokers, and Sleep Token. In this tour, we look forward to take our work to the global level and make connections,“ says Maxim, 21, the band’s drummer who is also Julian’s brother.

Apart from their music, the brothers also make compelling art illustrations to complement the tunes created by the band. “Our art represents our music and the lyrics. It is really dark but it is also vibrant and fraught with contrasts,” concludes Julian.

The New Misery will be perform at the Goethe-Institut Auditorium on January 14 at 7pm. For details, call 28331314