Miscreants set fire to temple office door, loot cash

January 06, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Miscreants vandalised the administration room of the Vinayaka temple at Thiruvengadam Nagar, Ambattur, and attempted to break the offertory. They took away cash from the temple.

On Friday morning, when the temple priest opened the premises, he found that the door of the administration room was burnt and the room vandalised.

The police suspect that a gang of three scaled the compound wall and attempted to steal the money from the offertory. When that failed, they burnt the door of the office and escaped with ₹5,000 in cash. The Ambattur police registered a case.

