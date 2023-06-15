MIOT to launch tibia nail advanced system for treating tibial fractures

June 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

MIOT International is launching the tibia nail advanced system for treatment of fractures.

Ramprasad Jasthi, director of Trauma and head of department, Orthopaedic Surgery, MIOT International, said fractures of the legs were the most commonly seen, particularly involving young motorists. “Every year, we see at least 800 to 1,000 cases of this fracture alone,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He elaborated on the traditional methods for treating tibial fractures such as plaster technique and treating with external fixation. Keyhole procedures help in preserving the bone biology and fast recovery.

“We are launching the tibia nail advanced system… This system has multiplanar angle stable interlocking screws that help in holding the bones stable. Stability of the fixation is important,” he said.

The supra-patellar nailing method is a keyhole procedure that involves a small incision made at the top of the knee joint, through which a specially designed nail is inserted into the tibia.

Tibia nail advanced system has benefits of soft tissue sparing, minimal skin incision (keyhole procedure), faster functional recovery, no chances of infection and less hospital stay, Dr. Ramprasad said.

Mallika Mohandas, chairperson, MIOT International, was present.

