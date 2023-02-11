ADVERTISEMENT

MIOT International celebrates 24th founder’s day by honouring staff

February 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dedication, hardwork and compassion goes into the field of medicine and medical profession was not appreciated as much as it should be, says Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

The Hindu Bureau

MIOT International celebrated its 24th Founder’s Day on Saturday.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, director, producer and writer, presented “Employee of the Year Award 2022” and “Beyond the Call of Duty” awards to staff of the hospital to mark the occasion.

Stating that dedication, hardwork and compassion goes into the field of medicine, she said the medical profession was not appreciated as much as it should be. She said she wanted to prepare a script to portray the other side of a doctor’s or nurse’s life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prithvi Mohandas, managing director, MIOT International, said: “When examining patients, we need to allow the patient to question, allow the patient’s choice, and understand their needs so that we can administer the correct treatment.” He stresses on the need to put the patient first.

“Earlier, our profession used to be referred to as allopathy…..Today, it is called modern scientific evidence-based medicine,” he said.

Karthikeyan Damodaran, director, vascular and interventional radiology at the hospital, elaborated on the biplane cone beam CT cath lab facility, while Vaheda, lead clinical coordinator and head, Rehab, spoke on the hospital’s rehabilitation centre.

P.V.A. Mohandas, founder, and Mallika Mohandas, chairman of MIOT International, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US