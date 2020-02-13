MIOT Hospital celebrates 21st anniversary

MIOT International Hospital celebrated its 21st anniversary on Wednesday by honouring its staff and a few local doctors for service beyond the call of duty. The hospital, founded by orthopaedic surgeon P.V.A. Mohandas, with a staff strength of 3,500 people had served people despite the hostile atmosphere it faced, said Managing Director Prithvi Mohandas. The hospital reflected the spirit with which his father and orthopaedic surgeon P.V.A. Mohandas worked, Dr. Prithvi said.

His father had cycled 12 km to his hospital from home on the day of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran's death, when the entire city had shut down and there were riots.

Hospital Chairman Mallika Mohandas said the anniversary celebrations had reaffirmed her belief that they were on the right track. On the occasion two doctors from the hospital presented the treatment of two patients — an 18-year-old engineering student from Nagpur who fell from the fourth floor and suffered multiple fractures and a 10-year-old boy of Tuvalu Islands, who fell from a tree and became paraplegic.

While the 18- year-old boy had regained h’is ability to walk and carry on normal activity the child from Tuvalu is still under the hospital’s care. Tuvalu’s Health Minister Isaiah Tappe said with the help of the hospital, Tuvalu was setting up a dialysis unit, which would become functional in June.