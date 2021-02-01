Mint Street, by-lanes in utter shambles

Bad roads have worsened the traffic congestion in one of the oldest trade centres of the city

The nearly 3-km-long Mint Street in the Royapuram Zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation is not only known as one of the oldest business hubs in the city but is also notorious for its congestion.

Narrow carriageway, chock-a-block buildings, a huge influx of people, movement of tricycles and cycle rickshaws and the existence of innumerable lanes and by-lanes are cited as the reasons for the congestion and chaos. While these make up for the character of the locality that remains unchangeable, the state of the roads can improve the situation, say residents and shopkeepers. Damaged roads on many stretches of Mint Street and adjacent areas have of late worsened the congestion in the locality, they say.

Two spots where this is glaring are the intersections with Audiappa Naicken Street and Anna Pillai Street. The roads are completely damaged at the intersections.

C. Ravi, an autorickshaw driver, says the intersections were dug up a few months ago. “I do not know what the work was. However, the intersections have not been repaired since. The vehicles coming from all four directions slow down at the intersection, leading to utter chaos,” he says.

Digging up a stretch, primarily for underground drainage maintenance, and leaving it unattended or inefficiently repaired is the key reason for the poor condition of the roads in the locality. The stretch from the intersection at Nyniappa Naicken Street to Ekambareshwarar Agraharam Street is a case in point. In the middle of the stretch, the road was dug up to repair the drain, which has been covered with concrete, rendering it uneven.

Manholes, either protruding a few inches above the road or sitting a few inches below, are common along the stretch. “Two-wheeler riders somehow manage. But cars have to completely slow down every few metres, resulting in traffic congestion,” says A. Anbu, a hawker on the street.

Anna Pillai Street, NSC Bose Road and Govindappa Naicken Street are some roads where driving remains a challenge. For instance, Anna Pillai Street is fully damaged for a few hundred metres near the Arunachlaleswara Varadaraja Perumal Temple.

Worsening condition

K. Ankit of Amman Koil Street, who runs a business, says NSC Bose Road was unusable during the recent rain. “The road remained damaged even before the rain, and the condition worsened further. The road has not been repaired since,” he says. Frequent patchworks worsened its condition rather than improving it. “The quality of patchworks is poor and these spots make the road uneven,” he says.

Even the newly laid stretch on the northern side of Mint Street has not been properly done. “It was laid recently. However, it is dotted with cavities that are a few inches deep wherever manholes are located,” he said.

An official from Zone 5 of the Corporation said the repair work in the locality had already begun, and would be completed at all the places soon.