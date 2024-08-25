GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minority schools and colleges appeal to govt.

Published - August 25, 2024 12:49 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Government-aided colleges and schools on Saturday submitted memoranda to Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy requesting the government to allow the minority schools to recruit teachers for the vacant posts by their management. According to a government order, the vice-chancellor of the university would have to approve the nominee for the teaching post. However, this process has been delayed causing difficulty for the institutions. At an event organised by One Accord on a Consultation on School and Higher Education, Mr Ponmudy, Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj, Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson, Minority Commission Chairperson Joe Arun, Chairperson of Weston College of Education N. Vijayan and president of Madurai Bench of Madras Bar Association Issac Mohanlal were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.