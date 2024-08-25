Minority schools and colleges appeal to govt.

Government-aided colleges and schools on Saturday submitted memoranda to Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy requesting the government to allow the minority schools to recruit teachers for the vacant posts by their management. According to a government order, the vice-chancellor of the university would have to approve the nominee for the teaching post. However, this process has been delayed causing difficulty for the institutions. At an event organised by One Accord on a Consultation on School and Higher Education, Mr Ponmudy, Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj, Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson, Minority Commission Chairperson Joe Arun, Chairperson of Weston College of Education N. Vijayan and president of Madurai Bench of Madras Bar Association Issac Mohanlal were present.