ADVERTISEMENT

Minor two-wheeler rider killed in accident near Alandur subway

April 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a Metro Rail concrete structure on G.S.T. Road, near Alandur subway, in the early hours of Wednesday. The pillion rider, also aged 16, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment in the Government Royapettah Hospital. The Mount Traffic Investigation Wing are investigating.

The police said Mohammed Riyas, a resident of Haji Street in Alandur, had gone to the mosque for fasting and prayer as part of the Ramzan month. He and his friend Mohammed Logan, after finishing their prayers, were going towards G.S.T. Road on the motorcycle from the Alandur subway when he lost control over his vehicle and hit the concrete median of the Metro Rail. Riyas died of head injuries on the spot.

The Mount Traffic Investigation wing sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US