Minor road cave-in near Vadapalani, repair work carried out

A minor road cave-in occurred near Vadapalani in the morning on June 1 and the issue was subsequently rectified.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. and the area was cordoned off for a brief period.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), there was an old drain underneath which had collapsed and the repair work was done immediately.

Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project work has been on going in areas such as Vadapalani and Kodambakkam as part of construction of Corridor 4 (Poonamallee to Light House via Vadapalani). Officials said, they have already finished the construction of pillars near the spot where the incident occurred.

“The cave-in didn’t happen because of our work because the pillar construction has been completed at that location. The drain underneath was old and with the passing of thousands of vehicles everyday, it may have collapsed. But we immediately fixed the issue and now, traffic movement is back to normal,” an official said.

