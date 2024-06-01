GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Minor road cave-in near Vadapalani, repair work carried out

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, there was an old drain underneath which had collapsed and the repair work was done immediately. 

Published - June 01, 2024 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The incident took place around 8 a.m. near Vadapalani and the area was cordoned off for a brief period. Photo: Special Arrangement

The incident took place around 8 a.m. near Vadapalani and the area was cordoned off for a brief period. Photo: Special Arrangement

A minor road cave-in occurred near Vadapalani in the morning on June 1 and the issue was subsequently rectified.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. and the area was cordoned off for a brief period. 

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), there was an old drain underneath which had collapsed and the repair work was done immediately. 

Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project work has been on going in areas such as Vadapalani and Kodambakkam as part of construction of Corridor 4 (Poonamallee to Light House via Vadapalani). Officials said, they have already finished the construction of pillars near the spot where the incident occurred. 

“The cave-in didn’t happen because of our work because the pillar construction has been completed at that location. The drain underneath was old and with the passing of thousands of vehicles everyday, it may have collapsed. But we immediately fixed the issue and now, traffic movement is back to normal,” an official said. 

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.