Minor reshuffle of IPS officers

IPS officer Vandita Pandey has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Pudukottai, replacing Nisha Parthiban, who has been relieved for deputation with the Intelligence Bureau.

K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been posted as Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, after being shifted from the special investigation cell of the same unit.

A.T. Durai Kumar, Inspector General of Police, has been posted as IGP, Special Investigation Cell, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, after being shifted from enforcement unit.