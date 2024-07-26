Selaiyur Police in Chennai has rescued a minor girl from sex work after she was allegedly raped by three men.

On specific information received, the Child Welfare Committee, Chengalpattu, with the help of Selaiyur police rescued one minor girl aged around 14 years from a house in Paduvancherry recently.

All Women Police Station Inspector Rakkumathi on receiving the information recorded statement from the victim girl which revealed that the minor girl was abandoned by both the parents. While originally they stayed at Semmencherry, later she came to her mother’ s relative’s house at Paduvancherry a year ago.

The concerned relative was operating brothels at three places – own home, Chengalpattu and KK Nagar. The other two places were managed through her sister and mother-in-law. This victim girl was taken to these places and let customers commit sexual assault on her.

The Selaiyur Police swung into action under the guidance of Gautam Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikarani and two teams headed by Assistant Commissioner, Selaiyur Christin Jayasil. Extensive enquiries and examination of the victim led to unearthing of a racket.

Police said so far 6 persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. These include the main accused, her sister and mother-in-law. Later through eye-witnesses, confession of the accused, digital evidence and statement of the victim the so-called customers were traced. Three of them have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. One of them is a priest serving in local temple. By analysing call data records and other evidence recovered in the mobile, it is expected that more accused may be involved. The investigation is still going on,said a senior officer.

