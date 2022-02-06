Minor fire in T. Nagar

50 persons were evacuated from the building in Pondy Bazaar

Tense situation prevailed in a commercial complex located in Pondy Bazaar after a fire was noticed in an apparel showroom on Sunday afternoon. However, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire and safely rescued more than 50 persons from the second floor of the complex.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said fire was noticed in the dress material showroom on the first floor of the commercial complex which had basement and three floors. Immediately the security personnel in the commercial complex alerted the T. Nagar Fire station.

Fire tenders from T. Nagar and Teynampet along with a skylifter were deployed to extinguish the fire. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel helped in safely bringing down more than 50 persons who had assembled for a religious gathering on the second floor, the official added.

The Teynampet police have filed a case and are investigating the cause of the fire accident.