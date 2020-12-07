Minor fire in Nadigar Sangam office in Chennai

CHENNAI

07 December 2020 13:50 IST

Fire and Rescue Services personnel immediately put out the blaze

A minor fire in the office premises of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) located at Habibullah Road in T. Nagar, created tension on Monday. However Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Teynampet station immediately put out the fire.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was likely due to a short circuit in the air conditioner. A few files were damaged in the accident, he added.

Advertising

Advertising