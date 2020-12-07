Chennai

Minor fire in Nadigar Sangam office in Chennai

A minor fire in the office premises of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) located at Habibullah Road in T. Nagar, created tension on Monday. However Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Teynampet station immediately put out the fire.

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was likely due to a short circuit in the air conditioner. A few files were damaged in the accident, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2020 1:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/minor-fire-in-nadigar-sangam-office-in-chennai/article33268842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY