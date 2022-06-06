Minor fire at Russian Cultural Centre

Special Correspondent June 06, 2022 19:22 IST

A minor fire broke out at the Russian Cultural Centre because of an electrical short circuit in one of the air-conditioning units on Monday.

Thick smoke engulfed two rooms and furniture was gutted. The staff at the centre took swift action and contained the fire, said Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Around 12.30 pm, the fire control room received an alert about the fire. Two fire tenders from Teynampet and Mylapore were rushed to the spot.