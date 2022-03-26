Minor alleges gangrape, police begin probe

Special Correspondent March 26, 2022 00:33 IST

Special Correspondent March 26, 2022 00:33 IST

A team of the All Women Police Station, Ambattur, has started investigating into a complaint from a 13-year-old girl who alleged that she had been subjected to gang rape.

The police said the girl was in Class VII and was living with her father, who is a lorry driver, a 15-year-old brother, and her grandmother in a village north of Chennai

On March, 8, a gang of inebriated men came to her home early in the morning and gang-raped her besides physically torturing her. The complaint was initially lodged with Red Hills police and later was forwarded to All Women Police Station, Ambattur.