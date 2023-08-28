HamberMenu
Minjur desalination plant to be shut on August 30

August 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Some parts of north Chennai will get drinking water supply from alternative source as Minjur desalination plant will be closed for maintenance between 10 a.m. on August 30 and 10 a.m. on August 31.

A press release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said areas such as Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi will get water from Puzhal distribution station. The water board has requested residents of these areas to store water in advance or book water tankers online through dial- for-water service for immediate requirements.

However, the water board would fill street tanks and provide street supply in north Chennai as usual, the release said.

