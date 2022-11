Minjur desalination plant to be shut for maintenance work

November 24, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some areas in north Chennai will get drinking water supply from Puzhal water treatment plant from Saturday to Monday as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board plans to carry out maintenance work in Minjur desalination plant.

A press release said work would be carried out between 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on November 28 in the 100-mld desalination plant. Areas such as Manali, Vyasarpadi and Madhavaram would be provided drinking water from an alternative source. Residents may store water in advance and contact area engineers on phone nos.: 8144930901, 8144930902, 8144930903, 8144930904 or 044-45674567 for mobile water supply.